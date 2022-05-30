Auto

2025 Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchback to be entry-level luxury EV

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 30, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

2025 Mercedes-Benz A-Class will be underpinned by the MMA platform (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz will likely be unveiling the 2025 A-Class hatchback in an all-electric avatar. It will act as an entry point for the brand's luxurious EQ range of vehicles. It will be based on the bespoke MMA architecture for small cars. Currently, the German automaker sells the car with a choice of petrol motors. There is also a performance-oriented AMG A 45 model.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchback currently acts as an entry point for the German marque. It has been received well since its inception across the world.

Now, with EVs becoming the talk of the town, the brand plans to make its EQ range of vehicles accessible by introducing an affordable, all-electric hatchback.

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz A-Class will rival Volkswagen ID 3 and other entry-level premium EVs.

Exteriors The car will flaunt a large grille and all-LED lighting

The design of the 2025 Mercedes-Benz A-Class all-electric hatchback will likely be revealed soon. We expect the car to feature a large grille, a muscular bonnet, an all-LED lighting setup, and a sloping roofline. On the sides, it will be flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out pillars, and designer wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights should grace the rear end of the hatchback.

Information It will be offered with multiple powertrain options

The details regarding the powertrain for the 2025 Mercedes-Benz A-Class EV are yet to be disclosed. However, we expect the hatchback to be offered with multiple battery pack options linked with one or two electric motors.

Interiors The EV will get a minimalist dashboard design

The interiors of the 2025 A-Class EV are still under the wraps. However, we expect it to feature a spacious cabin with a minimalist dashboard design and upholstery made of sustainable materials. It will likely house a large touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags and parking cameras.

Information 2025 Mercedes-Benz A-Class: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2025 Mercedes-Benz A-Class will be revealed at the time of launch. It will likely be priced competitively and go up against the likes of Volkswagen ID 3, which starts at £35,835 (approximately Rs. 35.16 lakh) in the UK.