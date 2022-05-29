Auto

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N power figures leaked ahead of launch

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 29, 2022, 06:03 pm 2 min read

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N will get an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra is all set to launch its upcoming Scorpio-N in India on June 27. The SUV will be sold alongside the current model which is now called the 'Scorpio Classic.' In the latest development, the power figures of the Scorpio-N have been leaked prior to its launch. It will get a 2.2-liter diesel with 128hp and 158hp output, and a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol making 168hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mahindra is known as an SUV specialist with offerings available in the Indian as well as the international market.

The homegrown automaker has upped the game with the launch of its new-age products, the Thar and the XUV700.

The Scorpio-N will mark 20 years of the 'Scorpio' moniker and will be the third major launch for the brand.

Exteriors The SUV will flaunt dual-pod LED headlights and 18-inch wheels

The Mahindra Scorpio-N will feature a muscular bonnet, a square-out grille with vertical chrome slats, dual-pod LED headlamps with bumper-mounted C-shaped DRLs, a wide air dam, and a slivered skid-plate. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by blacked-out pillars, roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Vertically-placed taillamps and a shark fin antenna will grace the rear end of the vehicle.

Information It will be offered with two engine options

According to CarDekho, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N will be powered by a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder mStallion petrol engine that will develop 168hp. It will also be offered with a 2.2-liter, 4-cylinder mHawk diesel motor that will make 128hp in lower variants and 158hp in higher trims.

Interiors The car will feature a sunroof and touchscreen infotainment panel

The interiors of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N are under the wraps. We expect the SUV to feature a 7-seater cabin with a new dashboard design and upholstery, a sunroof, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a premium audio system and a large, touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options.

Information 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Pricing and availability

In India, Mahindra will announce the pricing and availability details of the Scorpio-N at the time of its launch on June 27. We expect the SUV to carry a premium over the current model, which starts at Rs. 13.54 lakh (ex-showroom).