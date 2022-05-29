2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N power figures leaked ahead of launch
Mahindra is all set to launch its upcoming Scorpio-N in India on June 27. The SUV will be sold alongside the current model which is now called the 'Scorpio Classic.' In the latest development, the power figures of the Scorpio-N have been leaked prior to its launch. It will get a 2.2-liter diesel with 128hp and 158hp output, and a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol making 168hp.
- Mahindra is known as an SUV specialist with offerings available in the Indian as well as the international market.
- The homegrown automaker has upped the game with the launch of its new-age products, the Thar and the XUV700.
- The Scorpio-N will mark 20 years of the 'Scorpio' moniker and will be the third major launch for the brand.
The Mahindra Scorpio-N will feature a muscular bonnet, a square-out grille with vertical chrome slats, dual-pod LED headlamps with bumper-mounted C-shaped DRLs, a wide air dam, and a slivered skid-plate. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by blacked-out pillars, roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Vertically-placed taillamps and a shark fin antenna will grace the rear end of the vehicle.
According to CarDekho, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N will be powered by a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder mStallion petrol engine that will develop 168hp. It will also be offered with a 2.2-liter, 4-cylinder mHawk diesel motor that will make 128hp in lower variants and 158hp in higher trims.
The interiors of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N are under the wraps. We expect the SUV to feature a 7-seater cabin with a new dashboard design and upholstery, a sunroof, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a premium audio system and a large, touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options.
In India, Mahindra will announce the pricing and availability details of the Scorpio-N at the time of its launch on June 27. We expect the SUV to carry a premium over the current model, which starts at Rs. 13.54 lakh (ex-showroom).