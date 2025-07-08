Tata forms CEO-level panel to enhance safety across all firms
What's the story
Tata Group has established a committee of CEOs from its major operating companies to enhance safety measures across all its businesses. The move comes after the recent Air India crash in Ahmedabad that killed 260 people, including 241 onboard. N Chandrasekaran, the Chairman of Tata Sons, stressed that safety is now a "top priority" for the airline-to-steel conglomerate as it expands into new areas.
Safety commitment
'Safety is reviewed at every board meeting'
Chandrasekaran acknowledged the need to strengthen safety protocols further as Tata Group expands. He said, "Safety is a very big thing across the Tata Group. We have a group that we have formed with CEOs of major companies to focus on safety." The chairman also emphasized that "safety is reviewed at every board meeting," underlining its importance in the company's operations and decision-making processes.
Growth strategy
As Tata Group expands, both within existing businesses and through new ones, it is ramping up efforts to strengthen safety protocols across all operations. Chandrasekaran said, "For example, there is a chief safety officer at Indian Hotels. So, in every company, safety has become a top priority." Indian Hotels, which owns the Taj chain and has over 300 hotels in India, reported no fatalities in FY25. However, Tata Steel reported five fatalities at its operations in India during that period.