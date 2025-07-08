Canva goes down: Users can't upload images, access saved projects

Canva, the widely-used online design platform, has been hit by an outage today. The disruption rendered the website unusable and affected hundreds of users worldwide, including those in India . According to Downdetector, the issue began around 8:00am IST, and over 600 reports were logged within a few hours. The outage primarily affected the website while some users also reported problems with the mobile app. Many users were unable to upload images or access their saved projects.

User experience Users take to social media to complain Server connection issues have caused delays and disruptions, particularly affecting those who depend on Canva for time-sensitive design work. As a result, many frustrated users took to social media platforms like X to vent their frustrations over the service disruption.

Official statement Canva acknowledges service disruption In light of the ongoing issues, Canva has issued an official statement acknowledging the service disruption. The company said, "Thanks for bearing with us! We're experiencing a hiccup but we're already working on a fix." They also directed users to their status page for updates and offered further assistance through direct messages or their Help Center.