What's the story

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has announced his departure from the Trump administration, where he served as a special government employee.

He headed the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which aimed to reduce and restructure the federal bureaucracy.

In a post on his social media platform X, Musk thanked President Donald Trump for the opportunity to "reduce wasteful spending."

He also stated that the DOGE mission will continue even after his departure.