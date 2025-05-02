What's the story

Elon Musk's brain implant company Neuralink has announced that its speech restoration device has been given the "breakthrough" designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Neuralink shared the news in a recent post on X.

The device is intended to help people with severe speech impairments caused by conditions like amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), stroke, spinal cord injury, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, etc.