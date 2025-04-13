Trump administration officials find Musk 'irritating,' question drug use
What's the story
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is ruffling the feathers of senior officials in Donald Trump's administration, according to Rolling Stone.
Despite having a good rapport with the US President and holding a prominent position in his cabinet, several high-ranking members have described him as "irritating."
They are particularly frustrated by his attempts at humor and his belief that he is intellectually superior to others.
DOGE chief
Musk's role in Trump's administration under scrutiny
Musk was brought into Trump's administration with the hope of making the US government more efficient.
He leads a watchdog agency called the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is tasked with streamlining federal operations and cutting costs.
However, his behavior has reportedly led some officials to wonder if he's on drugs during meetings.
Official comments
Officials express frustration over Musk's behavior
A senior official from Trump's administration called Musk "the most irritating" person they have ever dealt with, adding, "Talking to the guy is sometimes like listening to really rusty nails on a chalkboard."
They added, "He's just the most irritating person I've ever had to deal with, and that is saying something."
Other officials have also reportedly walked out of meetings due to Musk's behavior.
Drug testing
Drug testing and behavior questioned
In the wake of the concerns raised about Musk's behavior, some administration officials jokingly suggested he should be put on mandatory drug testing.
However, a lawyer representing Musk clarified he is "regularly and randomly drug-tested at SpaceX and has never failed a test."
This comes amid allegations from The Wall Street Journal that Musk has used illegal substances in the past.
Administration tensions
Controversial decisions and public spats
Since taking over as DOGE chief, Musk has made some controversial calls, including firing thousands of government workers.
He has also publicly feuded with Peter Navarro, Trump's senior trade advisor, over tariffs.
These incidents have added to the growing tensions within the Trump administration over Musk's behavior and decision-making style.