No fuel conservation, fastest routes—Leak reveals Musk's in-flight preferences
What's the story
A recent cyberattack on NetJets, an aviation company owned by Berkshire Hathaway, resulted in the exposure of confidential documents outlining Elon Musk's personalized in-flight preferences.
The leaked documents reveal an extensive service guide tailored specifically for the Tesla and SpaceX CEO.
It gives a glimpse into his unique airborne lifestyle and meticulous attention to comfort and routine during flights.
Flight preferences
Musk prefers direct routes over fuel efficiency
The leaked guide shows that Musk prefers direct, fast routes for his flights, even if it means sacrificing fuel efficiency.
This preference appears to be contradictory for the head of an electric vehicle company famous for its dedication to sustainability.
"Mr. Musk isn't interested in conserving fuel," the memo states, adding that his priority is to "fly as quickly and as direct as possible."
In-flight environment
Aversion to background noise and tech assistance
The documents also show that the in-flight environment is customized to Musk's liking.
This includes a cabin temperature of 18.3°C, dimmed lights, and turned off passenger vents because he hates background noise.
The staff are also told not to offer unsolicited help with tech as Musk considers himself "self-sufficient."
Also, unexpected Wi-Fi dropouts are to be avoided at all costs.
Gaming on flights
Musk tests Starlink's airborne connectivity during flights
Beyond the logistics of luxury travel, Musk utilizes his flight time to test Starlink's airborne connectivity by streaming video games from his private jet to millions of viewers.
In a recent livestream that drew over 16 million views, Musk played for 44 minutes while discussing topics like turbulence and artificial intelligence (AI).
Despite criticism from the gaming community, these livestreams have become a staple of his travel routine.