Harvard faculty sues Trump administration over $9B funding review
What's the story
A group of Harvard University professors has sued the Donald Trump administration.
The lawsuit seeks to stop the administration from reviewing nearly $9 billion in federal contracts and grants given to the prestigious institution.
The review is part of a larger effort by the White House to combat what it sees as antisemitism on college campuses, the Harvard Crimson reported.
Legal argument
Lawsuit claims infringement on academic freedom
The lawsuit was filed by the Harvard faculty chapter of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) and its national counterpart.
It claims the administration is unlawfully infringing upon academic freedom and free speech rights at Harvard.
The complaint describes these actions as an existential "gun to the head" for a university, stating they seek to impose political views and policy preferences advanced by Trump.
Funding review
Federal funding under scrutiny over campus protests
Harvard University is one of several elite institutions whose federal funding has been threatened by the Trump administration.
The move comes amid pro-Palestinian protests on campuses and concerns over diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs and transgender policies.
The Departments of Education, Health and Human Services, and the US General Services Administration on March 31 announced that $255.6 million in contracts and $8.7 billion in multiyear grant commitments were under review.
Funding conditions
Agencies demand changes for continued federal funding
The agencies also demanded that Harvard meet several conditions to continue receiving federal funds.
These include banning mask usage, eliminating DEI programs, and cooperating with law enforcement agencies.
The administration has justified its actions by citing its authority to enforce Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, an anti-discrimination law that applies to institutions receiving federal funding.
Free speech
Lawsuit claims violation of free speech rights
The lawsuit contends that the administration's actions violate free speech rights guaranteed by the First Amendment of the US Constitution.
It alleges that the administration is weaponizing Title VI to force universities to undermine free speech and academic inquiry in furtherance of its political or policy preferences.
Harvard law professor Andrew Crespo echoed this sentiment, saying government officials can't use their office to silence critics and suppress unwelcome speech.