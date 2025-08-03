Tamannaah breaks silence on dating rumors with Kohli
What's the story
Tamannaah Bhatia, a prominent figure in Indian cinema, has finally addressed the rumors about her alleged relationships with cricketers Virat Kohli and Abdul Razzaq. In an interview with The Lallantop, she clarified that she had met Kohli only once during an advertisement shoot. "I feel so bad because I literally met him for only one day. I have never met Virat after the shoot. Na maine unse baat ki na unse mili hun," she said.
Marriage speculations
Bhatia addresses marriage speculation with Razzaq
Bhatia also addressed the rumors of her marriage to Razzaq. The speculation started when a picture of them together at a jewelry shop went viral. She humorously responded, "Mazaak mazaak mein Abdul Razzaq! The Internet is a fun place. Yaa, according to the Internet, I was briefly married to Abdul Razzaq." "It was so embarrassing," she added, revealing that they were both present at the opening ceremony of the jewelry shop.
Media scrutiny
'It's very awkward jab koi taaluq nahi hota hai'
Bhatia further spoke about the discomfort of being linked with people she isn't associated with. "It's very awkward jab koi bhi taaluq nahi hota hai and log bana dete hai," she said. "But there is nothing you can do. Waqt lagta hai you come to accept that aap iske baare mein kuch kar nahi sakte." "Jisko jaisa sochna hai wo waisa hi sochega. Aap sabko baith ke control nahi kar sakte."