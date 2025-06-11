What's the story

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden has suggested that KL Rahul would be the ideal replacement for Virat Kohli at Number 4 in Test cricket.

The recommendation comes as India prepares for their impending five-match Test series against hosts England.

Notably, skipper Shubman Gill and Karun Nair are also in contention for the spot.

The former will lead a young Team India in the absence of Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who have retired from the format.