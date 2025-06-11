Will Rahul replace Virat Kohli at Number 4 in Tests?
What's the story
Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden has suggested that KL Rahul would be the ideal replacement for Virat Kohli at Number 4 in Test cricket.
The recommendation comes as India prepares for their impending five-match Test series against hosts England.
Notably, skipper Shubman Gill and Karun Nair are also in contention for the spot.
The former will lead a young Team India in the absence of Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who have retired from the format.
Test strategy
Hayden explains his reasoning
Hayden, who has been vocal about his views on cricketing strategies, said that Rahul could be an ideal middle-order anchor.
He said, "He can be a like-for-like replacement of Kohli, absolutely custom-made at No. 4."
The former opener also explained why he thinks Rahul should not open alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal in England.
Notably, the other opening slot is all but locked in the form of Jaiswal.
Opening concerns
Concerns over Rahul's dismissal rate as an opener
Hayden raised concerns over Rahul's dismissal rate as an opening batter, saying he gets out caught behind 57% of the time.
He said, "He looks so technically sound, how amazing is it, and then suddenly he is out."
The former Australian opener also said that "Rahul is a sure thing in tough overcast conditions in the UK and might need that extra protection at Number 4."
Past records
'Batting at 4 would give Rahul extra protection'
Hayden emphasized that batting at 4 would give Rahul the protection he needs in English conditions.
He said, "For me, that bit of protection around your best player, KL Rahul, is a sure thing in English conditions."
The former cricketer also highlighted that it can be the hardest place to bat but also the easiest when the sun shines and one is set.
Recent form
Rahul as India's opener
Rahul, who smashed 116 for India A in the 1st innings of the second unofficial Test, followed it up with a knock of 51. He did not feature in the first game.
Contrary to Hayden's claims, Rahul seems to have made a case to open in the England Test series.
The 33-year-old, who boasts over 3,200 Test runs, owns two Test tons while opening in England.
Information
Has he batted in middle order?
While Rahul's best in Test cricket has come while opening the innings, he has also batted in the middle order. He has played seven innings at Number 3 (112 runs), two innings at Number 4 (108 runs), and nine innings at Number 6 (234 runs).