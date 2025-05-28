What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru reached Qualifier 1 after beating Lucknow Super Giants in the final IPL 2025 league stage encounter.

The Royal Challengers chased down 228 on the back of magnificent knocks from Virat Kohli, Jitesh Sharma, and Mayank Agarwal.

RCB recorded the third-highest successful run-chase in IPL history.

Notably, this was RCB's highest successful run-chase in T20 cricket.

Here's the list.