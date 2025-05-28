Highest successful run-chases for RCB in T20 cricket
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru reached Qualifier 1 after beating Lucknow Super Giants in the final IPL 2025 league stage encounter.
The Royal Challengers chased down 228 on the back of magnificent knocks from Virat Kohli, Jitesh Sharma, and Mayank Agarwal.
RCB recorded the third-highest successful run-chase in IPL history.
Notably, this was RCB's highest successful run-chase in T20 cricket.
Here's the list.
#1
RCB: 228 vs LSG, Lucknow, 2025
In Lucknow, RCB registered their highest successful run-chase in IPL and T20 history (228).
The Royal Challengers were powered by record-breaking knocks from Kohli and Jitesh. The latter played a captain's knock when RCB required 105 more runs off 52 balls.
His incredible knock defied Rishabh Pant's historic century.
As a result, RCB finished behind PBKS to reach Qualifier 1.
#2
215 vs South Australia, Bengaluru, CLT20 2011
In 2011, RCB entered record books in the now-defunct Champions League T20 (CLT20).
Led by Daniel Vettori, the Royal Challengers chased down 215 against South Australia at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Tillakaratne Dilshan (74) and Kohli (70) powered RCB's historic run-chase. They added a 100-run stand after Chris Gayle departed.
Earlier, Daniel Harris slammed an unbeaten ton for South Australia.
#3
204 vs PBKS, Bengaluru, 2010
In IPL 2010, RCB chased down 204 in 18.5 overs against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
This was earlier RCB's highest successful run-chase in the IPL. Jacques Kallis (89*) and Robin Uthappa (51) were the stars for RCB in that chase.
Manish Pandey gave RCB a good start with a 26-ball 38.
Information
204 vs NSW, Bengaluru, CLT20 2011 semi-final
RCB scripted another 200-plus run-chase in the 2011 Champions League T20. They chased down 204 against New South Wales in Bengaluru. Kohli's unbeaten 84 off 49 balls helped RCB win the crucial semi-final.