What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has a knack for producing thrilling performances at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, despite not winning an Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

The players of the team are known for their explosive batting skills, and just recently, Romario Shepherd set a new record by scoring the fastest 50 in RCB's history.

He achieved this feat during Match 52 of IPL 2025 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).