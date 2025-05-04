Who has scored fastest fifty for RCB in IPL history?
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has a knack for producing thrilling performances at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, despite not winning an Indian Premier League (IPL) title.
The players of the team are known for their explosive batting skills, and just recently, Romario Shepherd set a new record by scoring the fastest 50 in RCB's history.
He achieved this feat during Match 52 of IPL 2025 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
#5
Robin Uthappa: 19 balls
In 2010, Robin Uthappa completed his half-century off just 19 balls. This was before power-hitting became the norm in cricket.
Chasing a target of 204 runs against Kings XI Punjab in Bengaluru, Uthappa scored an impressive 51 runs off only 21 balls, leading his team to victory with seven balls remaining.
Uthappa, who operated at number three that day, smoked four boundaries and as many sixes.
#4
Rajat Patidar: 19 balls
In IPL 2024, Rajat Patidar equaled Uthappa's record by completing his fifty off just 19 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
He took on the likes of Pat Cummins and Mayank Markande with ease, hitting five sixes and two boundaries in his innings.
As a result, RCB posted over 206/7 before restricting SRH to 171/8. Patidar hit two fours and five sixes that day as he was dismissed for a 20-ball 50.
#3
Faf du Plessis - 18 balls
Former RCB skipper Faf du Plessis scored a whirlwind 64-run knock from 23 balls against Gujarat Titans in an IPL 2024 game in Bengaluru.
His innings featured 10 fours and three sixes with a strike rate nearing 280.
Notably, the South African got to his fifty off 18 balls as RCB comfortably accomplished the 148-run target.
#2
Chris Gayle: 17 balls
In another stunning display of batting, Chris Gayle scored an explosive fifty off just 17 balls against the now-defunct Pune Warriors India in the 2013 IPL game in Bengaluru. .
He scored an unbeaten 175 runs off just 66 balls as RCB posted the then-highest IPL score (263/5).
He struck 13 fours and 17 sixes in that record-breaking knock. Gayle, who reached his ton off just 30 balls, still has the highest individual score in T20 cricket.
#1
Romario Shepherd: 14 balls
With his record-breaking fifty against CSK, Romario Shepherd has set a new benchmark in RCB's history.
His 14-ball 53*, which included four fours and six sixes, helped RCB score 54 runs off the last two overs and post a total of 213/5.
Not only did this remarkable performance earn him the top spot for fastest fifties for RCB, but it also helped his team secure a victory against CSK.