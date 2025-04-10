What's the story

KL Rahul helped his new side Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Thursday in Match 24 of the IPL 2025 season.

Rahul scored an unbeaten 93-run knock as DC chased down RCB's score of 163/7 in 17.5 overs.

Notably, he came in when DC were 10/2 at one stage.

Here are the key stats and his performance.