KL Rahul slams his 39th IPL half-century: Key stats
What's the story
KL Rahul helped his new side Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Thursday in Match 24 of the IPL 2025 season.
Rahul scored an unbeaten 93-run knock as DC chased down RCB's score of 163/7 in 17.5 overs.
Notably, he came in when DC were 10/2 at one stage.
Here are the key stats and his performance.
Knock
A solid effort from Rahul's blade
Rahul walked to the crease early with DC losing both their openers.
Thereafter, DC lost Abishek Porel to be reduced to 30/3. Rahul and Axar Patel added 28 runs before the latter departed (58/4).
Tristan Stubbs joined Rahul next and the two added an unbeaten 111-run stand.
Rahul played a superb knock and mastered the chase. He was dropped early when DC were 22/2.
Runs
2nd successive fifty for Rahul in IPL 2025
Rahul's classy 93* was laced with 7 fours and six sixes. He struck at 175.47.
The star batter, who was snapped up by DC in the 2025 mega auction, hammered his 2nd successive fifty this season.
In three matches, he owns 185 runs this season, having scored 15 and 77 in his last two games.
Stats
Rahul's impressive numbers in the IPL
In 135 IPL matches, Rahul has raced to 4,868 runs at 46.36. This was his 39th fifty (100s: 4). He now owns 197 sixes in IPL.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rahul averages 74.10 versus RCB. He owns 741 runs from 17 matches (16 innings) with his strike rate being 147.31.
He slammed his 4th fifty (100s: 1).
Rahul surpassed 50 fours versus RCB (53).
Do you know?
67th T20 fifty for Rahul
This was Rahul's 67th T20 fifty. He also owns 6 hundreds. In 229 matches (216 innings), Rahul has raced to 7,771 runs at 42.46. In addition to 321 sixes, he owns 658 fours.
Records
More records for Rahul
Rahul's 93* is now the second-highest individual score for DC against RCB in the IPL. Quinton de Kock owns the record with a score of 108 at the same venue back in 2016.
As per Cricbuzz, Rahul also smashed his 12th fifty in successful chases in IPL history.
Across 25 innings, he owns 1,208 runs at 71.05 (SR: 148.58).
Partnership
Highest partnership for 5th wicket or lower for DC
As mentioned, Rahul and Stubbs added 111* runs for the 5th wicket against RCB for DC.
This is now the highest stand for the 5th wicket or lower for DC in the IPL. The two surpassed an unbeaten 110*-run stand between JP Duminy & Ross Taylor (also vs RCB, Sharjah, 2014).
Stubbs was unbeaten on 38 from 23 balls. He struck at 165.22.