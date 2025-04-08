Devon Conway becomes third-fastest to 1,000 IPL runs: Stats
What's the story
In a surprising and strategic move, Devon Conway was retired out by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.
Notably, the Kiwi opener scored a half-century in the game and also became the third-fastest batter accomplish to 1,000 IPL runs during his stay.
His efforts, however, went in vain as CSK fell short of the 220-run target.
Here are the key stats.
Need for change
CSK's need for a late-game surge
CSK started well as their openers Rachin Ravindra (36) and Conway added 61 runs.
Conway, however, played the second fiddle in the partnership as he struggled to score quickly.
Though he also added 90 runs with Shivam Dube (42) for the third wicket, the required rate never came within reach.
The Kiwi star, who got several lifelines from PBKS fielders, did play some fine shots in the second half of the innings.
Tactical move
CSK's unconventional decision to retire Conway
With the required rate shooting up and Dube getting dismissed by a clever knuckleball from Lockie Ferguson, CSK made the unorthodox decision to retire Conway out.
This was only the fifth such instance in IPL history.
When Conway went back, CSK's needed 49 runs from just 13 balls. They eventually finished at 201/5.
Meanwhile, Conway made 69 off 49 balls, a knock laced with six fours and two maximums.
Feat
Third-fastest to 1,000 IPL runs
Conway took just 24 innings to accomplish 1,000 IPL runs. Only Shaun Marsh (21) and Lendl Simmons (23) have reached the milestone in lesser innings.
He has now raced to 1,006 runs at 47.90. His strike rate (140.30) is also impressive as this was his 10 fifty and a maiden one of the season.
Each of his IPL runs have come for CSK. Notably, he now owns 161 runs across two innings against PBKS (50s: 2).
Game overview
Arya powered PBKS in the game
Earlier in the match, Punjab Kings had set a challenging target of 219/6, courtesy an explosive century from IPL debutant Priyansh Arya (103*).
No other batter from PBKS' top-six could enter double digits.
The young opener eventually found a potent partner in Shashank Singh (52*) as they added 71 runs.
The latter then aced the finisher's role, adding 65 runs with Marco Jansen (34*) toward the end of their innings.