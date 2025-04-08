What's the story

In a surprising and strategic move, Devon Conway was retired out by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

Notably, the Kiwi opener scored a half-century in the game and also became the third-fastest batter accomplish to 1,000 IPL runs during his stay.

His efforts, however, went in vain as CSK fell short of the 220-run target.

Here are the key stats.