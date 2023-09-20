Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Preview, stats, and more

Written by Parth Dhall September 20, 2023 | 10:05 pm 3 min read

The Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host the 1st ODI

After enduring a poor Asia Cup campaign, Bangladesh are set to host a second-string New Zealand team in a three-match ODI series, starting September 21. This will be the last assignment for both teams ahead of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Lockie Ferguson will lead the Black Caps, while Litton Das has the baton for Bangladesh. Here is the 1st ODI preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host the 1st ODI. The track here is known to produce low-scoring encounters in the format. While the pacers find movement early on, the spinners come into play eventually. The match, starting at 1:30 PM IST, won't be telecast in India, while the live-streaming is available on the FanCode website and app.

Here is the head-to-head record

Bangladesh have just 10 wins in 38 ODIs against the Kiwis. The remaining 28 encounters have landed in NZ's favor. The Tigers boast two ODI series victories over NZ, both at home (2010 and 2013). Coming to Bangladesh's overall home record against NZ, they have eight wins and five defeats in this regard. In 2021, NZ whitewashed Bangladesh 3-0 in a home ODI series.

Bangladesh have fared well at home

Bangladesh have been dominant at home since November 2014. They have won 14 out of 17 bilateral ODI series ever since. Only England (2016 and 2023) and Afghanistan (2023) have managed to claim an ODI series win in Bangladesh in this period. The Afghanistan series was their last home assignment. Interestingly, Bangladesh have defeated India twice (2-1 in 2015 and 2-1 in 2022).

Bangladesh, NZ rest key players

Ferguson, Trent Boult, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, and Will Young are the only players from the Bangladesh series who are a part of NZ's provisional 15-member World Cup squad. Like NZ, the hosts have also rested their marquee players Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Taskin Ahmed among others. Tamim Iqbal, who took a U-turn from retirement, returns to the side.

A look at the Probable XIs

Bangladesh (Probable XI): Tamim Iqbal, Litton Das (captain), Soumya Sarkar, Towhid Hridoy, Anamul Haque, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed. New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Chad Bowes (wicket-keeper), Cole McConchie, Rachin Ravindra, Dean Foxcroft, Lockie Ferguson (captain), Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, and Ish Sodhi.

Here are the key stats

Mahmudullah is 50 away from completing 5,000 ODI runs. He also requires two more scalps to complete 50 ODI wickets at home. Tamim needs just 10 runs to accomplish 4,000 ODI runs at home. Boult requires five wickets to complete 200 wickets in ODI cricket. Ferguson is 13 short of completing 100 ODI wickets for the Kiwis.

