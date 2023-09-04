ICC World Cup: Kane Williamson set to lead New Zealand

Written by Parth Dhall September 04, 2023 | 10:23 pm 2 min read

Kane Williamson led NZ to the World Cup 2019 final

In a major boost for New Zealand, skipper Kane Williamson will be fit in time to feature in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup, starting October 5. Head coach Gary Stead confirmed the same on September 4. Williamson has been out of action since sustaining a knee injury while fielding for Gujarat Titans in the opener of the Indian Premier League 2023.

Why does this story matter?

New Zealand captain Williamson, who led them to the 2019 World Cup final, had a race against time to get fit for the 2023 edition. The 33-year-old underwent surgery, having ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament on his right knee. With the ODI WC being just two months away, the NZ camp would want Williamson to regain full fitness.

Here's what Stead said

Stead informed that the team management is "delighted to be in a place to select him". "Kane has applied phenomenal dedication to his rehabilitation and has been supported by a strong group of experts around him. He's left no stone unturned in trying to get back playing cricket at the highest level," said Stead talking about Williamson's status.

Fifth-most runs for NZ in ODIs

Williamson currently owns 6,554 runs from 161 ODIs at an average of 47.83. The tally includes 13 centuries and 42 fifties. He is NZ's fifth-highest run-getter in the format. Notably, NZ were the runners-up in the last two ODI World Cups (2015 and 2019). Williamson played an instrumental role in both campaigns. He was adjudged the Player of the Tournament in the 2019 edition.

