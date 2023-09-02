Asia Cup: Hardik Pandya smokes second ODI fifty against Pakistan

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 02, 2023 | 07:21 pm 2 min read

Hardik Pandya slammed his maiden Asia Cup fifty (Source: X/@BCCI)

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya scored a remarkable half-century in India's opener in the 2023 Asia Cup against Pakistan. The Indian vice-captain brilliantly read the situation and bailed the Men in Blue out of trouble. Pandya ended up scoring 87 off 90 balls, a knock studded with seven boundaries and a six. This was his second ODI fifty against Pakistan. Here are his stats.

A mature knock from Pandya

Batting first in Pallekele, India suffered a top-order collapse. Pandya arrived in the middle with the scorecard reading 66/4. The swashbuckler joined forces with Ishan Kishan (82) and the duo stitched a 138-run stand for the fifth wicket. While Pandya was watchful at the start, he scored runs for fun after getting settled. He eventually fell prey to Shaheen Afridi in the 44th over.

11th ODI fifty for Pandya

Playing his 78th ODI, Pandya has raced to 1,753 runs at a decent average of 35.06. His strike rate reads 111.23. Meanwhile, this was Pandya's 11th ODI fifty as his highest score in the format reads 92*. Since his comeback to the ODI side in July last year, the all-rounder has clobbered 467 runs in 15 games at 38.91. (50s: 4).

Second ODI fifty against Pakistan

Meanwhile, this was Pandya's second ODI fifty against Pakistan. He has now raced to 209 runs in five ODIs against them at 69.66 with his strike rate reading 132.27. His previous fifty against the Men in Green came in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final. Pandya famously scored 76 off just 46 balls in that duel though his efforts went in vain.

