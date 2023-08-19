Asia Cup: Decoding Jasprit Bumrah's stellar ODI stats in Asia

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 19, 2023 | 12:53 pm 2 min read

Bumrah averages 23.95 in ODIs in Asia (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The 2023 Asia Cup is just around the corner and all six teams are gearing up to make a mark. The continental event will get underway on August 30 with four games in Pakistan and nine in Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, the competition will mark Jasprit Bumrah's return to ODI cricket after over a year. Here we decode his ODI stats in Asia.

65 ODI wickets in Asia

Though tracks in Asia are predominantly known to favor spinners, Bumrah has done exceedingly well. 63 of his 121 ODI wickets have come in 37 games in Asia at an excellent economy rate of 4.65. No other pacer has taken more wickets in the continent since Bumrah's ODI debut in January 2016 (only full-member team players). Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman trails him with 57 scalps.

Best average among Indian pacers in Asia

Bumrah's average of 23.95 in Asia is the best among Indian pacers with 50 or more ODI wickets in the continent. Former fast bowler and current chairman of India's Men's Selection Committee Ajit Agarkar (27.43) trails him in this regard. Among current pacers, only Mustafizur (21.51) has a better average in this regard (only full-member team players).

His numbers across different nations

India will play all their Asia Cup games in SL. The pacer has returned with 15 wickets in five ODIs in the Island nation at a paltry economy of 3.90. The tally includes a fifer. 40 of Bumrah's wickets have come in 28 ODIs in India at an excellent economy of 4.93. He has claimed eight wickets in four ODIs in UAE (ER: 3.67).

Here are his overall ODI numbers

Bumrah, who made his ODI debut in 2016, has been nothing but sensational in the format. He currently owns 121 wickets in 72 games, with his economy rate being 4.64. The right-arm speedster has scalped a couple of five-wicket hauls in ODIs. The 29-year-old recently returned to professional cricket after missing almost a year of action due to fitness issues.

