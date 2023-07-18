Agha Salman slams his fourth Test half-century: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall July 18, 2023 | 02:39 pm 1 min read

Pakistan all-rounder Agha Salman has slammed his fourth half-century in Test cricket. The batting all-rounder reached the mark on Day 3 of the 1st Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium. Salman fueled Pakistan's innings after they lost five wickets at 101. He shared a century-plus stand along with Saud Shakeel. Here are the key stats.

Salman plays a crucial knock

Salman arrived in the middle after Pakistan were reduced to 101/5, losing Sarfaraz Ahmed. The former joined Shakeel in the final session on Day 2, with the duo adding 120 runs. Both Salman and Shakeel had an aggressive approach as they attacked the spinners. The former returned unbeaten on 61*(84). He eventually departed for a 113-ball 83 (9 fours, 1 six).

Salman crosses 500-run mark

It is worth noting that Salman made his Test debut in July 2022 against Sri Lanka in Galle. In the ongoing match, Salman has crossed the 500-run mark in Test cricket. He has an average of over 39 from 15 innings so far. Salman is also a handy off-spinner, having taken seven wickets in the format to date.

