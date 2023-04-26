Sports

ICC T20I Rankings: Mohammad Rizwan closes in on Suryakumar Yadav

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 26, 2023, 02:18 pm 2 min read

Rizwan smashed an unbeaten 98 versus New Zealand (Source: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan cricket team batter Mohammad Rizwan finished well in the recently concluded T20I series versus New Zealand. Rizwan, who scored 98* in the fifth T20I, has improved his points rating to close in on number one-ranked Suryakumar Yadav. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam holds onto third place. Although the right-hander dropped 13 rating points. Mark Chapman gained big, moving up 45 places. Here's more.

Chapman overpowers Rizwan in the 5th PAK-NZ T20I

Rizwan smashed an unbeaten 98 versus the Kiwis as Pakistan posted 193/5 in 20 overs. Rizwan slammed seven fours and four sixes, striking at 158.06. Ifthikar Ahmed and Imad Wasim scored 30-plus. However, the Kiwis chased down the score with four balls remaining. Chapman's sensational ton was the difference (104*). James Neesham's 25-ball 45* was crucial as well.

Rizwan gets to 811 rating points

Suryakumar remains top of the pile with 811 rating points. Rizwan gained a tally of 13 points to get to 811 from 798. Rizwan has closed the gap on Suryakumar to less than 100 rating points. Babar follows suit with 756 rating points and is placed above South African duo Aiden Markram and Rilee Rossouw. UAE's Muhammed Waseem is sixth.

Chapman gains big

New Zealand middle-order batter Chapman has risen to career-best 35th. He gained 45 places and has 537 rating points. Chapman was the best batter in the five-match series and hammered three fifty-plus scores. He has amassed 1,126 runs for New Zealand at 29.63.

Sodhi jumps three places

In the ICC T20I Rankings for Bowlers, New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi jumped three places and is placed 14th. He has 630 rating points. Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, and Haris Rauf dropped down for Pakistan.