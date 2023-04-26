Sports

SL vs IRE: Nishan Madushka smashes his maiden Test ton

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 26, 2023, 01:51 pm 2 min read

Madushka shared a superb 228-run stand for the first wicket alongside Dimuth Karunaratne (Source: Twitter/@OfficialSLC)

Sri Lanka cricket team opener Nishan Madushka hammered his maiden Test ton on Day 3 of the second match versus Ireland on Wednesday. Sri Lanka resumed the day on 81/0 after Ireland scored 492/10 in their first innings. Madushka shared a superb 228-run stand for the first wicket alongside Dimuth Karunaratne, who slammed 113. SL have taken their score past 270.

Madushka gets to his ton with a six

Madushka brought up his ton with a six of Harry Tector's bowling. He got to his ton, having consumed 159 balls in the 48th over. Madushka played the second fiddle until then with Karunaratne taking the ante with an aggressive knock. Notably, Madushka started his stay at the crease shakily before looking composed all the way along. He is now batting alongside Kusal Mendis.

3,500 FC runs and 12th century

Playing his third match in the longest format, Madushka brought up his maiden fifty-plus score. He has scored over 200 runs and is averaging over 70.00 at the moment. Before this, his best score was 39 for Sri Lanka. With this ton, Madushka has surpassed the 3,500-run mark in First-Class cricket. He has scored his 12th FC hundred.

How has the match panned out?

Ireland batted well on a good surface, posting 492 in 145.3 overs. Paul Stirling and Curtis Campher scored centuries. For the Lankans, the in-form Prabath Jayasuriya claimed five wickets for 174 runs. In response, SL openers started well to lay the foundation on Day 2. On Wednesday, the Lankans have continued healthily, averaging over four runs an over.