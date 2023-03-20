Sports

Dimuth Karunaratne to step down as SL's Test captain: Details

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 20, 2023, 04:45 pm 2 min read

Karunaratne averages over 47 as Test captain (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Dimuth Karunaratne is ready to step down as Sri Lanka's Test captain following the two-match home series versus Ireland next month. While the southpaw has informed about his plans to the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) selection committee, he is yet to get an answer. Karunaratne made the major revelation following Sri Lanka's innings defeat in the recently-concluded second and final Test versus New Zealand.

Why does this story matter?

The two-match series versus the Kiwis was Sri Lanka's last assignment in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

As the Lankans lost both games, they finish at the fifth spot in the table.

Karunaratne, 34, wants the SLC selection committee to finalize a new skipper for the next WTC cycle.

Notably, the Ireland series won't be a part of the WTC.

What did Karunaratne say?

"I have informed the selectors that it's good to appoint a new captain for the new cycle. I am ready to step down after the Ireland series" Karunaratne said in the presser. "I am yet to hear from selectors what they think about my decision. I feel I need to give the new captain to start from the beginning of the new test cycle."

How has he fared as skipper?

Karunaratne, who first took the charge in 2019, has so far led the Lankans in 26 Tests. He smoked 2,242 runs in these games at a stellar average of 47.70. The tally includes six tons and 12 fifties. Under his leadership, the Lankans have claimed 10 wins, as many defeats, and six draws. This includes series victories over South Africa, West Indies, and Bangladesh.

A look at his overall Test numbers

Sri Lanka's sixth-highest run-getter in Tests, Karunaratne has now raced to 6,230 runs in Tests with his average being 39.93. The tally includes 14 tons and 34 fifties, with his highest score reading 244. Meanwhile, he fared well in the NZ series, scoring twin fifties in the second game (89 and 51). He returned with 50 and 17 in the series opener.