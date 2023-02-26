Sports

NZ vs ENG: Devon Conway hammers his 7th Test fifty

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 26, 2023, 10:34 am 2 min read

New Zealand opening batter Devon Conway hit a sublime 155-ball 61 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand opening batter Devon Conway hit a sublime 155-ball 61 in his side's second innings on Day 3 of the second Test versus England at the Basin Reserve. NZ resumed the day on 138/7 after England managed 435/8d. NZ were bundled out for 209 and were asked to follow on. In the 2nd innings, the Kiwis openers added 149 runs.

Conway slams his 7th Test fifty

Conway and Tom Latham (83) added 149 runs for the first wicket. Conway was the first to depart, falling to Jack Leach in the 53rd over. His knock was laced with six fours and a six. Conway has now raced to 1,290 runs at an average of 51.60. He surpassed former NZ batter Jesse Ryder (1,269). Conway now has 597 runs versus England.

How did Day 2 pan out?

England resumed at their overnight score of 315/3. Centurion Harry Brook could only add two to his overnight score and was dismissed for 186. Joe Root remained unbeaten on 153. In reply, the Kiwis suffered another batting collapse as James Anderson and Jack Leach took three wickets apiece. Tom Blundell (25*) and skipper Tim Southee (23*) were the unbeaten batters.

NZ show some fight on Day 3

NZ were shut down for 209 with Stuart Broad and James Anderson ending up with 7 wickets between them in the first innings. Hosts NZ needed to start well and the openers provided the stability. Conway and Latham were watchful, adding a valiant century-plus stand. However, England fought back and once the first wicket fell, they got two more (167/3).