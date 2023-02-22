Sports

Decoding Steve Smith's stats in India

Feb 22, 2023

Australia's batting mainstay Steven Smith has come up short in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series against India. The Run Machine came up with scores of 0 and 9 in Delhi as the visitors suffered a six-wicket defeat. Regardless of his current numbers, Smith would be hoping to return to scoring ways in the remaining two Tests. We decode his Test stats in India.

Smith is arguably the best Test batter of this generation. While he showed a bit of promise in the series opener in Nagpur, he looked completely out of sorts in Delhi.

However, Smith has had plenty of success on his previous tours of India. He will be looking to get his mojo back in Indore before winding up the Test series in Ahmedabad.

Smith's Test numbers in India

In India, Smith has compiled 731 runs in eight Tests at 52.21. He amassed 161 runs over two Tests in the 2013 series, averaging 40.25 (50s: 1). He tallied 499 runs in the 2017 tour, hitting three hundreds, including a match-winning ton in Pune. In the ongoing series, Smith has aggregated 71 runs at 23.66. His scores read 37, 25*, 0, and 9.

Smith has fallen prey to Ashwin eight times (Tests)

Smith has had a few struggles against veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in whites. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has been dismissed by the latter eight times, including twice in the Delhi Test. Notably, Ashwin got the better of Smith on three occasions in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21. Regardless, Smith has amassed 421 runs in 23 innings against Ashwin. He averages a stellar 52.62.

Smith loves batting against Team India

Smith has hammered 1,813 runs across 16 Tests against India. He averages a jaw-dropping 67.14. He has clobbered eight hundreds and five fifties. He has the joint-most Test hundreds by an Australian against India in Tests, a record he shares with Ricky Ponting (eight each).

Smith averages over 60 in Tests

Since his debut for Australia in 2010, Smith has smoked 8,718 runs from 94 Tests. His average of 60.12 is the third-highest among batters with over 25 Tests. He is only behind Sir Donald Bradman (99.94) and England's Herbert Sutcliffe (60.73) in this regard. Smith owns 30 centuries and 37 half-centuries in the format. The right-handed batter has slammed four Test double-centuries.

India lead the 2023 Border-Gavaskar series 2-0

India beat Australia in the second Test to take a 2-0 lead in the series. The third Test will be played in Indore and commences on March 1. Notably, India have won each of the last three Test series against Australia with a 2-1 scoreline. Australia last won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home in 2014-15 (2-0).