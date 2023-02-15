Sports

ICC Test Rankings: Ashwin climbs to second spot among bowlers

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 15, 2023, 02:52 pm 2 min read

Indian cricket team stalwart Ravichandran Ashwin has climbed to number two among bowlers (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

In the latest ICC Test Rankings announced on Wednesday, Indian cricket team stalwart Ravichandran Ashwin has climbed to number two among bowlers. Ashwin, who claimed eight wickets versus Australia in the recently concluded Test in Nagpur, is 21 rating points behind Australia skipper Pat Cummins in the Test Rankings for Bowlers. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has moved to eighth among batters, gaining two spots.

Ashwin shined in Nagpur versus Australia

Ashwin now has 846 rating points to be second. Cummins leads the pack with 867 rating points. He claimed 3/42 and 5/37 in Nagpur to blow away the Aussies. Playing his 89th match, Ashwin claimed his 31st five-wicket haul. Notably, 25 of Ashwin's five-wicket hauls in Test cricket have come at home. Versus the Aussies, Ashwin has managed to take 97 Test scalps.

Number one-ranked all-rounder Jadeja rises to 16th among bowlers

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has advanced to 16th place in the ICC Test Rankings for Bowlers. Jadeja has 702 rating points. Jadeja claimed seven wickets in the Nagpur clash, including his 11th five-wicket haul in the first innings. Jadeja, who slammed a fifty as well, is the number one ranked Test all-rounder with 424 rating points. Ashwin follows suit with 358 rating points.

A look at the batters

Rohit, who smashed a superb 120 in Nagpur, has risen to 8th from 10th among batters. He has 786 rating points and is closing in on fellow Indian batter Rishabh Pant (789). Marnus Labuschagne continues to hold on to the top spot and is above Steve Smith and Babar Azam respectively. David Warner has fallen six places to 20th. Usman Khawaja dropped to 10th.

Gudakesh Motie gains 77 places

Emerging West Indies spinner Gudakesh Motie had a dream performance versus Zimbabwe. He announced himself with 19 wickets in two Tests against Zimbabwe. Motie has surged 77 places to be ranked 46th after only three Tests.