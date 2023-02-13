Sports

India vs Australia, Indore to host 3rd Test: Details here

India vs Australia, Indore to host 3rd Test: Details here

Written by V Shashank Feb 13, 2023, 12:52 pm 2 min read

The Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore has hosted two Tests to date

The third Test between India and Australia has been shifted from Dharamsala to Indore, as confirmed by the BCCI on Monday. The Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore has hosted two Tests to date. India last played a Test match at this venue in November 2019. India are currently 1-0 up in the ongoing four-match Border-Gavaskar series. Here are more details.

Here's what BCCI said

"Owing to harsh winter conditions in the region, the outfield lacks sufficient grass density and will need some time to develop fully," said the BCCI in an official statement on Monday.

Why does this story matter?

The BCCI's inspection panel visited the HPCA ground in Dharamsala lately and observed bald patches on the outfield, post a recent renovation to install a new drainage system.

Besides, the venue hasn't hosted any cricket since the two T20Is between India and Sri Lanka in February 2022. Indore and Rajkot were the frontrunners for the third Test.

The Indore Test commences on March 1.

HPCA Stadium has been out of action

The HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala has hosted just one Test match, which was during the 2016-17 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India won that Test to seal the series 2-1. Besides, it hasn't hosted a First-Class match in nearly three years.

India are 1-0 up in the four-match series

India sealed an emphatic win by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur. Skipper Rohit Sharma clocked his ninth Test ton, while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja aced his Test return with a fifty and a fifer. Meanwhile, veteran off-spinner R Ashwin bagged his 31st five-wicket haul in Tests. India will look to extend the lead in the second Test in Delhi, commencing on February 17.

India eye glory in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023

India beat Australia 2-1 Down Under in 2018-19 and 2020-21. Not to forget, India clinched a 2-1 win at home in 2016-17. Team India needs to win the ongoing series by at least a 2-0, 3-0, or 3-1 margin to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 final. Interestingly, Australia last won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home in 2014-15, winning the series 2-0.

Indore has hosted two Tests

India have won each of the two Tests played in Indore. The hosts beat New Zealand by 321 runs in the maiden Test match played here in October 2016. India bested Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs in November 2019.