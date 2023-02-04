Sports

Who is Mahesh Pithiya? The Ravichandran Ashwin duplicate: Details here

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 04, 2023, 04:29 pm 3 min read

Ashwin has clipped 89 Test wickets vs Australia (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India and Australia are gearing up to cross swords in an all-important four-match Test series, starting February 9. As the series will be played in India, spinners of both camps will hold the key. Meanwhile, the Aussies have hired Mahesh Pithiya to prepare for the series. Notably, Pithiya has an uncanny resemblance to veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling action. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Stakes are incredibly high in the series as Australia need at least a draw to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final.

India need a 2-0 win for the same.

Ashwin has been a force to reckon with in home Tests and his record versus Aussies is even more spectacular.

The Aussie team has hence roped in Pithiya to tackle the Ashwin challenge.

Who is Mahesh Pithiya?

Pithiya was born on December 24, 2001, in the Junagadh district of Gujarat. Like Ashwin, he is a right-arm off-spinner, who represents Baroda in the domestic circuit. As per India Today, Pithiya had not seen Ashwin bowl until he was 11 as his family did not have a television set by then. Hence, his bowling action is entirely original.

Saw Ashwin for the first time in 2013

To no one's surprise, Pithiya idolizes Ashwin. He saw the talismanic off-spinner play for the first time in 2013 during the home series against West Indies. Meanwhile, the Australian support staff got in touch with Pithiya and got him to the KSCA Ground in Alur. Three spin-friendly pitches at the venue were prepared as Pithiya trained with the Aussie batters.

A look at Pithaya's stats

Pithaya made his First-Class debut in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. He currently owns eight wickets in four games at 30.25 with his best innings figures being 2/19. The youngster also has a fifty under his belt. Pithaya went wicketless in his only T20 appearance.

Mahesh Pithiya bowling to Steve Smith in nets!

How has Ashwin fared versus Australia?

Ashwin has clipped 89 wickets in 18 Tests against the Aussies at 31.48. At home, the off-spinner has claimed 50 wickets in eight matches, averaging 23.16 (5WI: 5). Ashwin took 21 wickets in the last series against Australia at home in 2017. Overall, the 36-year-old has pocketed 449 wickets in 88 Tests at 24.30. He has claimed 30 five-wicket hauls in an inning.

Australia have shyed away from the Border-Gavaskar trophy of late

Australia last defeated India in a Test series back in 2014-15 at home. Since then, the two powerhouses have crossed swords in three Test series and India recorded a 2-1 win on all occasions. The Aussies last toured India for a Test series in 2017.