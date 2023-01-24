Sports

India rout NZ, claim top spot in ICC ODI Rankings

India rout NZ, claim top spot in ICC ODI Rankings

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 24, 2023, 09:01 pm 3 min read

India routed New Zealand 3-0 in the three-match ODI series after winning the final match in Indore. The Men in Blue defended 385/9 with a concerted bowling effort. Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets each. A double-century stand between centurions Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill laid the foundation of India's win. India are now the top-ranked side in the ICC ODI Rankings.

The summary of 3rd ODI

India compiled a mammoth 385/9 after New Zealand put them in to bat. Rohit and Gill shared a double-century partnership as India were 212/0 after 26 overs. Virat Kohli (36), Ishan Kishan (17), and Suryakumar Yadav (14) failed to maximize, while a counter-attack by Hardik and Shardul took India to 385. Besides, Devon Conway was the lone warrior in NZ's innings (295/10).

Seventh consecutive ODI series win at home

India have finally won a bilateral ODI series after losing in Bangladesh and New Zealand. Besides, the Men in Blue have clinched their seventh consecutive ODI series win at home. They last lost an ODI series in home conditions in March 2019 (2-3 to Australia). Overall, India and New Zealand have clashed in 116 ODIs, with the former winning 58 of them.

India have aced the first Powerplay this season

India's Powerplay 1 scores in home ODIs this season: 75/0 vs SL (Guwahati), 67/3 vs SL (Kolkata), 75/0 vs SL (Trivandrum), 48/0 vs NZ (Hyderabad), 52/0 vs NZ (Raipur), and 82/0 vs NZ (Indore).

Another fruitful opening stand!

Rohit and Gill came out all guns blazing on a flat wicket in Indore. They kept punishing the weak Kiwi bowling attack. The duo added over 200 runs within 25 overs to fuel India's innings. Notably, Rohit and Gill have registered five 50+ partnerships while opening together six times. Their opening stands read 143, 33, 95, 60, 72, and 212.

Highest opening partnership against New Zealand in ODIs

India brought up the 200-run mark in the 25th over. Rohit and Gill eventually added 212 runs before the former departed. This is now the highest opening partnership against New Zealand in ODIs. They broke the record of Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir (201* in 2009, Hamilton). Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya and Upul Tharanga shared a 201-run stand in 2006, Napier.

Rohit slams his 30th ODI century, equals Ponting

Rohit slammed his 30th century in ODIs. The senior opener reached the three-figure mark in the 26th over. Interestingly, Rohit has slammed his first ODI ton since January 2020. Besides, this is his first international century since September 2021. Rohit has now equaled legend Ricky Ponting in terms of ODI tons. The duo is only behind Sachin Tendulkar (49) and Virat Kohli (46).

Rohit, Gill break these records

Gill continues his exploits in international cricket. He raced to his fourth ODI century in the same over. The youngster smashed a record-breaking double-century in the series opener before scoring a match-winning 40* in Raipur. He now owns three 100+ scores in his last four ODI innings. Gill also became the first Indian to have scored 300+ runs in a three-match bilateral series.

Rohit, Gill break these records

Rohit has become the first Indian batter to have struck five sixes in the first 15 overs of an ODI inning. He touched the 50-run mark off 41 balls in the 14th over. He smoked a six off Mitchell Santner to complete his fifty. Gill raced to four ODI centuries in 21 innings, the fewest an Indian batter has taken.

A measured knock by Conway

Conway slammed his third century in ODI cricket. The left-handed batter reached the three-figure mark even though the others kept on departing. Conway, who recorded scores of 10 and 7 in the first two ODIs, has bounced back in style. Notably, he was New Zealand's highest run-scorer in international cricket in 2022.