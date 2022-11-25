Entertainment

Check photos of Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's new luxury villa

Check photos of Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's new luxury villa

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 25, 2022, 02:22 pm 2 min read

Take a look at the photos of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's new luxury villa

One of the most popular celebrity couples in India is actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli. Whenever they share their whereabouts on social media, fans go gaga. And recent reports about the couple suggest that they have bought a luxurious villa in Alibaug near Mumbai. The first photos of the villa have surfaced online. Read on to know everything about it.

Villa is a part of a project by Avas Wellness



A Cape Town-based architectural firm has designed the villa along with Sussanne Khan. The villa, which has four bedrooms is a part of a project by a luxury wellness company named Avas Wellness, founded by Aditya Kilachand. According to reports, the project contains homes that are eco-friendly, a spa and wellness center, cafes, jogging tracks, and a pool to name a few.

Villa's price is estimated at Rs. 10.5-13cr

According to a report on Architectural Digest India, the villa is styled to tune in with Virat Kohli and Sharma's aesthetic likings. The scheme is monochromatic and has "rustic wood elements, sharp finishes interspersed with textures and prints that add an element of chic playfulness." The Economic Times reported that the villa is valued to cost something between Rs. 10.5cr and Rs. 13cr.

Check out images of the villa here

Instagram post A post shared by avaswellness on November 25, 2022 at 1:54 pm IST

Amenities available in the villa

The villa comes with a private pool, two covered car garages, four bathrooms with powder rooms, a terrace, and outdoor dining. It also contains ample outdoor space and some quarters for the staff. In the photos that surfaced online, one can see a pool, a large dining table overlooking an open area, a spacious living room designed with high ceilings, and white sofa sets.

Villa was built on a land sized 3,350 square feet

The villa has been styled on land bought by Kohli and Sharma. The eight-acre land is estimated to have cost the couple around Rs. 20 crore, Zapkey.com suggested. According to the documentation, the couple bought the land sized 3,350 square feet through their authorized signatory Vikas Kohli. The sale was registered on September 1 and an amount of Rs. 19.24cr was paid.