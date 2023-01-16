Sports

India vs New Zealand, ODIs: Here is the statistical preview

Team India is gearing up to host New Zealand in three ODIs, starting January 18. India would be high on confidence, having thrashed Sri Lanka 3-0 in their recent ODI assignment. However, NZ, the top-ranked ODI side, can't be taken lightly as they recorded a 2-1 win over Pakistan in their last ODI series. Here's the statistical preview of the series.

Here is the head-to-head record

India and New Zealand are neck-to-neck as far as the head-to-head record in ODIs is concerned. The two sides have clashed in 113 matches, with India winning 55 of them. NZ have won 50, while one resulted in a tie (7 NR). The Kiwis routed India 1-0 in their last bilateral ODI assignment, in 2022. India last won a series against NZ in 2019.

New Zealand's ODI record in India

India have firmly dominated NZ in home ODIs. They boast 26 wins in 35 games against the Kiwis at home. Only eight matches went in NZ's favor, while one match got washed out. Notably, NZ have never won a bilateral ODI series on Indian soil.

Who are the in-form players?

Virat Kohli is back among heavy runs as he has smashed three centuries in his last four ODI outings. Pacer Mohammed Siraj scalped nine wickets in three ODIs versus Sri Lanka at 10.22. NZ opener Devon Conway smashed 153 runs in the Pakistan ODI series at 51. Spinners Michael Bracewell and Ish Sodhi took four and three wickets, respectively, in the series.

Approaching milestones for Indian players

Young Indian opener Shubman Gill is 106 shy of completing 1,000 runs in the ODI format. Suryakumar Yadav is 34 away from completing 2,000 runs at the international level. Kohli is 119 short of becoming the second Indian to complete 25,000 international runs. Mohammed Shami requires five scalps to complete 400 international wickets. Shreyas Iyer needs 15 maximums to complete 100 international sixes.

Approaching milestones for New Zealand players

Michael Bracewell is six scalps away from completing 50 wickets in international cricket. Stand-in NZ skipper Tom Latham is 154 short of becoming the fifth Kiwi batter with 1,000 or more ODI runs versus India. Mitchell Santner needs 12 wickets to complete 100 ODI scalps. Conway needs 102 runs to complete 3,000 runs at the international level.