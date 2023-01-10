Sports

Rohit Sharma falls short of century, breaks Virender Sehwag's record

Jan 10, 2023

Rohit slammed 83 off 67 balls (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian captain Rohit Sharma played a blistering knock in the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. He fell short of what would have been a record-equaling 30th ODI ton. Rohit last slammed an ODI ton in January 2020. He shared a 143-run opening stand with Shubman Gill. Rohit now has the third-most ODI runs as an opener among Indians.

Rohit could have equaled Ricky Ponting

Rohit could have equaled Ricky Ponting's record of 30 ODI tons. The former is behind Sachin Tendulkar (49) and Virat Kohli (44) among Indians. As stated, Rohit last slammed an ODI ton in January 2020, a 128-ball 119 against Australia in Bengaluru. His last international ton came against England last year in the Oval Test. India scripted a famous win in that Test.

Rohit ends his run-drought

Rohit is one of the most prominent batters going around, and his numbers speak volumes of his brilliance. However, he ended 2022 without an international century. Notably, Rohit was made India's permanent white-ball skipper last year. Earlier this year, he got command of the Test team as well. He has shut his detractors amid the speculations of him leaving the T20I format.

Rohit breaks this record of Sehwag

Rohit has broken Virender Sehwag's record of scoring 7,518 runs as an opener in the ODI format. The former now has the third-most runs by an Indian opener. He has slammed 7,519 runs while opening in 149 ODI innings at an incredible average of 56.53. Rohit is only behind Tendulkar (15,310) and Sourav Ganguly (9,146) in this regard.

A counter-attacking knock by Rohit

Rohit maintained his counter-attacking approach in the 1st ODI. He gave an exhibition of his scrumptious pull shots and majestic backfoot punches. Rohit raced to his 47th half-century in the format. Debutant Dilshan Madushanka dismissed him in the 24th over. Rohit finished with 83 off 67 balls, a knock studded with 9 fours and 3 sixes (SR: 123.88).