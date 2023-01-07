Sports

January 26 deadline for WIPL player auction registration: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 07, 2023, 04:32 pm 2 min read

WIPL is set to be played in Maharashtra from March 6 to 26

The squads for the inaugural season of the Women's IPL or 2023 Women's T20 League will be picked via a player auction. As per Cricbuzz, the BCCI has called for both the capped and uncapped cricketers to register online to enter the Player Auction Register. The deadline for this has been set for 5 PM IST on January 26. Here's more.

Price categories of capped and uncapped

Amongst capped players, there are three 'reverse price' categories - Rs. 50 lakh, Rs. 40 lakh, and Rs. 30 lakh. Notably, this will be the starting point for bidding. Also, the contracted fee of any player for the competition will be the hammer price after the bidding process. For uncapped players, there are two categories of base prices set at 20 and 10 lakh.

Key details regarding the auction

The 'Auction Register' will be shortened by the five yet-to-be-established franchises to form an 'Auction List'. This will then be presented for the bidding. Those players who fail to get picked at the auction but have entered the 'Registered Available Player Pool' will have a second shot at getting picked as replacement player(s).

WIPL is set to be played in Maharashtra

According to the "guidance notes" for the auction registration system shared by the BCCI with the state associations, the auction will be held in February and the inaugural WIPL edition will be played in March. It is understood that the tentative date for the auction is February 11 and the WIPL is set to be played in Maharashtra from March 6 to 26.