Sports

What is DEXA? Details about Team India's selection criteria

What is DEXA? Details about Team India's selection criteria

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 04, 2023, 06:28 pm 2 min read

The board aims to enhance fitness standards (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Yo-Yo Tests and DEXA will be a part of the selection criteria for the Indian cricket team. The same was decided during BCCI's recent review meeting. The board aims to enhance fitness standards as several prominent players struggled with injuries last year. While Yo-Yo Test made a comeback to the Indian team, DEXA is newly-introduced. Here's all you need to know about DEXA.

What is DEXA?

DEXA stands for Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry. It is an imaging test that measures bone density. This test is conducted to analyze bone strength and examine if there's any potential fracture. The scan produces two types of beans - high energy and low energy. Both beans are passed through the body and subsequently, multiple X-rays are emitted. They determine bone density.

Injury concerns have troubled the team lately

The inclusion of the Yo-Yo Tests and DEXA indicates the urgency to ensure the fitness of players. The prominent duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja missed the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 due to injuries. Besides them, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma missed five Tests last year. KL Rahul, Deepak Chahar, and Mohammed Shami are the other names who missed crucial assignments.

Return of Yo-Yo Tests

Indian players are no alien with the Yo-Yo Test as it was a part of the selection criteria a few years ago. It is an aerobic endurance fitness test that requires running between markers placed 20 meters apart at different speeds. The test determines the stamina and endurance of players. Several players were even axed from the team after failing to clear the test.

What did Jay Shah say?

BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed that the players in contention for selection will have to clear the Yo-Yo Test and Dexa. "The Yo-Yo Test and Dexa will now be part of selection criteria and implemented in the customized roadmaps of the central pool of players," he said in a BCCI statement. Concerns regarding player availability, workload management, and fitness parameters were also discussed.

20 players shortlisted for the ODI World Cup

During the meeting, BCCI also shortlisted 20 players for the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup, which will be held in India. The selected players will be rotated so that proper preparation is ensured for the gala tournament. Notably, NCA will work in tandem with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises to monitor the shortlisted Indian players featuring in IPL 2023.