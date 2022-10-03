Sports

Women's T20 World Cup 2023: India-Pakistan fixture on February 12

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 03, 2022, 10:58 pm 2 min read

Australia Women enter as the defending champions (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The International Cricket Council (ICC), on Monday, announced the schedule for the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup. Notably, the tournament's eighth edition will kick-off on February 10, 2023, with hosts South Africa taking on Sri Lanka. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will lock horns a day later. Cape Town, Paarl, and Gqeberha will host the matches, while the knockout matches are scheduled in Cape Town.

Schedule A look at the schedule (1/3)

February 10: South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Cape Town February 11: WI vs England, Paarl February 11: Australia vs New Zealand, Paarl February 12: India vs Pakistan, Cape Town February 12: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Cape Town February 13: Ireland vs England, Paarl February 13: South Africa vs New Zealand, Paarl February 14: Australia vs Bangladesh, Gqeberha February 15: WI vs India, Cape Town

Schedule A look at the schedule (2/3)

February 15: Pakistan vs Ireland, Cape Town February 16: Sri Lanka vs Australia, Gqeberha February 17: New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Cape Town February 17: West Indies vs Ireland, Cape Town February 18: England vs India, Gqeberha February 18: South Africa vs Australia, Gqeberha February 19: Pakistan vs West Indies, Paarl February 19: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Paarl

Schedule A look at the schedule (3/3)

February 20: Ireland vs India,Gqeberha February 21: England vs Pakistan, Cape Town February 21: South Africa vs Bangladesh, Cape Town February 23: SEMI-FINAL 1, Cape Town February 24: RESERVE DAY, Cape Town February 24: SEMI-FINAL 2, Cape Town February 25: RESERVE DAY, Cape Town February 26: FINAL, Cape Town February 27: RESERVE DAY, Cape Town

Information Here are the two groups

A look at the two groups for the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup - Group 1: Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. Group 2: England, India, West Indies, Pakistan, and Ireland.

Details A look at the key details

According to the format, each team will play others in their group once. The top two team from each group will qualify for the semi-finals. The final is scheduled to be held on February 26. However, the organizers have kept a reserve day on the 27th, as was the case in the 2021 ICC World Test Championship final.

2020 Australia enter as defending champions!

Australia Women enter the tournament as the defending champions. They beat India in a historic final at the MCG. Australia won their fifth ICC Women's T20 World Cup trophy. It was their sixth appearance in the final. India Women had advanced to their maiden final in the tournament. They were unbeaten in the group stage, having trounced Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka.