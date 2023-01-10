Sports

IND vs SL, Shubman Gill slams fifth ODI half-century: Stats

Written by V Shashank Jan 10, 2023, 03:39 pm 2 min read

Shubman Gill scored a 60-ball 70 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian opener Shubman Gill scored a sublime 60-ball 70 in the first of three-match ODIs against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. The right-hander hit 11 fours and struck at over 110 before Dasun Shanaka got him out (LBW). Gill scored his fifth half-century in ODIs and stitched a mammoth 143-run opening stand with skipper Rohit Sharma. We decode his stats.

Gill puts the Lankans under the cosh

Gill struck three back-to-back fours off debutant pacer Dilshan Madushanka in the fourth over. He survived an LBW call before taking a single to bring up his half-century. Gill went berserk yet again, bashing a hat-trick of boundaries off spinner Dunith Wellalage in the 19th over. Shanaka eventually applied brakes to his inning.

A look at Gill's ODI numbers

Gill made his ODI debut against New Zealand in 2019. The stylish batter has since amassed 757 runs while averaging a laudable 58.23. His last five scores in the format read 70, 13, 45*, 50, and 49.

Successive PoS awards in ODIs

2022 turned out to be a memorable year for Gill. He picked his second consecutive Player of the Series award in the tour of Zimbabwe after faring well against the West Indies. He averaged over 100 in each of the two ODI series (Zimbabwe: 122.50 and WI: 102.50). Gill also had a memorable stint in County cricket for Glamorgan: 92(148), 22(23), 11(34), and 119(139).

800-plus international runs in 2022

Gill racked up 816 runs in international cricket in 2022. He averaged a stellar 54.40 across 15 matches (100s: 2, 50s: 4). He amassed 638 runs in ODIs while averaging 70.88, hitting a ton and four fifties. Meanwhile, he aggregated 178 runs in Tests at 29.66. Notably, Gill ended his century wait in Tests with a maiden hundred against Bangladesh in December 2022.