Shivam Mavi shines on his international debut, takes historic four-fer

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 03, 2023, 11:11 pm 2 min read

Mavi shone with figures worth 4/22 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Young Indian seamer Shivam Mavi delivered a terrific spell on his international debut on Tuesday. He decimated Sri Lanka's top order in the 1st T20I at the Wankhede Stadium. Mavi got rid of Pathum Nissanka and Dhananjaya de Silva in the Powerplay as Sri Lanka attempted to chase down 163. He later dismissed Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana to claim a four-wicket haul.

WATCH: A ripper from Mavi to dismiss Nissanka

Third Indian with four-fer on T20I debut

Mavi finished with figures worth 4/22 in the 1st T20I. He has become the third Indian man with a four-fer on T20I debut after former spinner Pragyan Ojha and pacer Barinder Sran. Notably, Mavi is the first Indian right-arm pacer with this feat.

How Mavi earned his maiden international call-up

Mavi has had a joyful ride in the last few months. He was bought by the defending IPL champions Gujarat Titans for Rs. 6 crore at the mini-auction. Four days later, he earned his maiden call-up to India's T20I squad for the three-match home series against Sri Lanka. Mavi took 10 wickets from seven matches for UP at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Mavi made his debut alongside Gill

Ahead of the match, Gill and pacer Mavi were handed their maiden T20I caps. As per Kausthab Gudipati, Gill and Mavi are the 100th and 101st players to represent India in men's T20Is.

Mavi shot to fame in his Under-19 days

Mavi was a part of India's Under-19 squad that won the 2018 World Cup. The right-armer picked nine scalps while averaging a phenomenal 18.88. Mavi was India's joint-second-highest wicket-taker alongside Kamlesh Nagarkoti. Meanwhile, Anukul Roy picked the most wickets (14) in this regard. Mavi bagged a four-fer (4/25) on his First-Class debut against Goa in the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy.