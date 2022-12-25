Sports

India overcome Bangladesh in 2nd Test: ICC WTC 2021-23 standings

Dec 25, 2022

India clinched an edge-of-the-seat win in the second and final Test against Bangladesh to seal the series 2-0. The subcontinent giants are consolidating their position for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. India, who are seated second, bettered their Points Percentage (PCT) from 55.77 to 58.93. Bangladesh's PCT reads 11.11. The Tigers lie at the bottom. Here's the updated ICC WTC table.

India prevail in the second Test against Bangladesh

Bangladesh were folded on 227. Ravichandran Ashwin (4/71) and Umesh Yadav (4/25) were the architects of the same. India then posted 314, with fifties each from Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. The pair added 159 runs, setting the tone of their innings. Bangladeshi tailenders then fought hard to set a 145-run target. Team India lost wickets regularly but Iyer and Ashwin got them home.

India cementing their spot for WTC final; Bangladesh falter

India recorded their eighth win in the ongoing WTC cycle (L4 D2). Their PCT reads 58.93 after five Test series. Up next, they will face the mighty Aussies (four Tests) in February-March 2023. India need three more wins to qualify for the WTC final. Bangladesh (11.11) suffered their 10th defeat to conclude their run in the 2021-23 cycle (W1 D1).

Australia are the front-runners for the WTC final

Australia beat South Africa in the first of three-match series at the Gabba. The Aussies stamped their ninth win in WTC 2021-23 to tally 120 points (L1 D3). They also improved their PCT from 75 to 76.92. Meanwhile, South Africa (54.55) dropped to the third spot after losing in Brisbane. They recorded their fifth defeat in the concurrent cycle (W6).

Can SL still qualify for the WTC final?

Sri Lanka (53.33) are placed fourth in the WTC standings. The Lankans have managed five wins, four losses, and a draw across five series. Their last assignment comprises a two-match away series against New Zealand next year. SL can reach a maximum PCT of 61.9. This will help India sail through to the final.

England conclude their WTC run on a high!

England had bettered their Points Percentage from 41.67 to 44.44 post the Multan Test, thereby replacing Pakistan at the fifth spot in the WTC standings. Notably, England snatched their 10th win in the 2021-23 cycle (L8 D4), further improving to 46.97. The Three Lions have also played their final series.

What about West Indies and Pakistan?

West Indies saw a dip in their PCT from 45 to 40.91 post the thrashing in the second Test against Australia. WI, who are seated sixth, have so far accumulated four wins, five losses, and two draws in the 2021-23 cycle. Pakistan (38.89), placed seventh, suffered a whitewash defeat to England. They have been knocked out of the WTC final race (W4 L6 D2).

New Zealand were long out from the WTC final race

New Zealand, the inaugural WTC champions, are eighth after the whitewash to England. NZ (25.93) have claimed two wins, six losses, and a draw across four series. They will cross swords with Pakistan in a two-match series, starting December 26. The Black Caps will then host SL (two Tests) in March 2023.