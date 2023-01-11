Sports

New Zealand beat Pakistan in 2nd ODI: Key stats

New Zealand beat Pakistan in 2nd ODI: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 11, 2023, 11:36 pm 3 min read

NZ successfully defended 261, bowling Pakistan out for 182 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand beat Pakistan in the 2nd ODI at the National Stadium, Karachi, to level the three-match series 1-1. The Kiwis successfully defended 261, bowling Pakistan out for 182. Babar Azam's 114-ball 79 went in vain as he lost the support of others. Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi took two wickets apiece for New Zealand. Star NZ opener Devon Conway smashed a phenomenal century.

The summary of 2nd ODI

NZ lost Finn Allen in the first over itself after they elected to bat. Kane Williamson, along with Conway, took the Black Caps past the 180-run mark. Conway, Daryl Mitchell, and Tom Latham got dismissed in quick succession thereafter. NZ, who were 183/1 at one stage, suffered a collapse. Babar (79) was the lone warrior for Pakistan, who like NZ, perished.

Second ODI ton for Conway

Conway brought up his second ODI ton off 89 balls. He reached the mark in the 29th over where he smashed three fours off Usama Mir. The New Zealand opener took a double to race to his century. However, Naseem Shah cleaned him up in the next over (101). Conway shared a 181-run stand with Williamson after NZ lost Allen early.

Conway surpasses 500 ODI runs

Conway managed to register 13 fours and a six versus Pakistan. He has now raced to 526 ODI runs at an average of 43.83. He has two tons and two fifties. His previous century came versus Bangladesh.

41st ODI fifty for Williamson

Williamson slammed his 41st half-century, having smashed 85 off 100 balls, a knock laced with 10 fours. The right-handed batter raced to 6,500 runs in the format during the match. He now owns 6,501 runs from 160 matches at an average of 47.80. The tally includes 13 centuries and 41 fifties. Williamson is the fifth-highest run-scorer for New Zealand in ODI cricket.

Nawaz picks his third four-wicket haul

Nawaz was the pick of Pakistan's bowlers in the 2nd ODI. He took four wickets for 38 runs in 10 overs (economy rate of 3.80). As stated, it was his third four-wicket haul in the 50-over format. Nawaz has raced to 36 ODI wickets from 24 matches. The left-arm spinner now averages 26.97 in the format.

Naseem has 18 wickets in his first five ODIs

Days after taking a fifer, Naseem took three wickets in the 2nd ODI. The right-arm seamer conceded 58 runs (8.5 overs). He has taken 18 wickets in his first five ODIs, the first-ever bowler to do so. He broke the record of Ryan Harris, who took 17 such wickets. Interestingly, Naseem also took a fifer in his previous outing (5/35 against Netherlands).

Pakistan take nine wickets in the last 20 overs

Pakistan staged a terrific comeback in the latter half of the innings. They took nine wickets and conceded just 78 runs in the last 20 overs. Haris Rauf and Usama Mir also chipped in a wicket each besides Naseem and Nawaz.

Another remarkable knock by Babar

Pakistan were reduced to 86/4 while chasing 262. Both openers, Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq departed in double digits. Skipper Babar firmly held one end while others continued to depart. He struck his 25th half-century in ODI cricket. Babar finished with 79 off 114 balls, a knock laced with 8 fours and 1 six. However, he fell to Sodhi in the 43rd over.

Babar had attained this feat

Babar has registered 11 half-centuries in his last 12 ODI innings. He had become the third batter to score 900 runs in 11 consecutive ODI innings. Virat Kohli and David Warner are the others with this feat. Babar's scores in the last 12 ODI innings read 158, 57, 114, 105*, 103, 77, 1, 74, 57, 91, 66, and 79.