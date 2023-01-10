Sports

Virat Kohli slams 45th ODI century, breaks Sachin Tendulkar's records

Virat Kohli now has 73 international tons

Indian batter Virat Kohli was at his sublime best in the first ODI versus Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Kohli struck his 45th ODI ton and a second consecutive in the format. Notably, the 34-year-old now has 73 centuries across formats. Kohli has broken Sachin Tendulkar's record of scoring eight ODI centuries against the Lankans. Here are the key stats.

A look at the notable numbers

Kohli brought up his century with a single, having consumed 80 balls. In terms of ODI tons (45), he is only next to Tendulkar (49). Kohli has gone past the 12,500-run mark in ODIs at over 57. He also has 64 fifties under his belt. In 48 matches versus Sri Lanka, Kohli has piled up over 2,300 runs in the format.

Ninth ODI ton against SL

Kohli has slammed his ninth century against Sri Lanka in ODI cricket. He has broken Tendulkar's record of scoring the most ODI tons against SL. Pakistan's Saeed Anwar follows Tendulkar with seven ODI centuries. Among Indians, Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma are next on this list with six ODI centuries each. Kohli also has 11 ODI fifties against SL.

Joint-most ODI centuries at home

Kohli now has the joint-most centuries at home in ODI cricket along with Tendulkar (20). Interestingly, Kohli and Tendulkar are the Indian only players with over 15 home ODI centuries. Rohit follows them with 11 such ODI tons.

Kohli reaches this landmark

Kohli has become the first-ever player to have slammed nine centuries against two different oppositions in ODI cricket. He also has as many tons in 41 ODI innings against West Indies. Notably, Tendulkar is the only other batter with nine ODI tons against an opposition (vs Australia). Interestingly, Kohli also has eight centuries against the Aussies in the format.

72 international tons as a non-opener

Kohli now has the most international centuries as a non-opener (72). He surpassed Ponting on this list (71). They are the only two non-openers to have slammed over 70 tons across formats.

India compile a mammoth 373/7

India compiled a mammoth 373/7 against Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI. Kohli powered India's innings by slamming his 45th ODI century. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill laid the foundation of India's innings, sharing a 143-run stand. Shreyas Iyer (28) and KL Rahul (39) couldn't capitalize. Pace spearhead Kasun Rajitha took three wickets for the Lankans.