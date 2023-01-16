Sports

Ligue 1 2022-23, Rennes stun table-toppers PSG 1-0: Key stats

Rennes captain Hamari Traore scored the only goal of the game as the hosts overcame Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in a riveting Ligue 1 2022-23 fixture. After a goalless first half, Traore (65') broke the deadlock with a brilliant side-footed finish. Notably, Rennes registered a record ninth successive home win. Meanwhile, PSG suffered only their second defeat in Ligue 1 this season. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

PSG looked toothless for the bulk of their play and hardly tested goalkeeper Steve Mandanda at the other end. Meanwhile, Rennes sneaked their opener post break, with Traore scoring off Adrien Truffert's cutback pass. Substitute Kylian Mbappe should have leveled the scenes but shot over the bar from 16 yards out. Juan Bernat's volley was then tipped over by Mandanda as Rennes sunk PSG.

300th club appearance for Mbappe

Mbappe came in as a substitute in the 55th minute. As per Opta, he played his 300th game in his club career in all competitions. He scored 27 goals in 60 appearances for Monaco. Meanwhile, he has scored 191 goals in 240 appearances for the Parisians. Mbappe has netted 13 goals in Ligue 1 2022-23.

Rennes own a distinguishable feat

As per Opta, no side has beaten Paris as often in Ligue 1 as Rennes during the QSI era (6 times). Meanwhile, Lyon and Monaco follow suit with five wins each.

Unwanted records for PSG

PSG have lost two of their last three Ligue 1 games (W1), as many as in their previous 29 (W22 D5). Paris have lost successive away Ligue 1 games (1-3 vs Lens and 0-1 vs Rennes) for the first time since February-March 2022 (3).

A look at the Ligue 1 standings

PSG (47) are still atop the Ligue 1 standings (W15 D2 L2). Lens trail them at second spot (44). Meanwhile, Rennes (37) are placed fifth (W11 D4 L4).