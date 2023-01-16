Sports

Barcelona beat Real Madrid to win Spanish Super Cup: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 16, 2023, 11:19 am 3 min read

Barca beat their arch-rivals 3-1 in the high-profile clash (Source: Twitter/@Pedri)

Barcelona won their 14th Spanish Super Cup title after beating Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia on Sunday. Goals from Gavi, Robert Lewandowski, and Pedri helped Barca beat their arch-rivals 3-1 in the high-profile clash. Meanwhile, Karim Benzema pulled one back for Real in the dying minutes. Notably, Barcelona have won their first trophy without Lionel Messi in the 21st century. Here are the stats.

A record-extending 14th title

Barca have won a record-extending 14th Spanish Super Cup title. They own the most titles, with Real Madrid following them (12). Besides, Xavi Hernandez has won his first title as the Barca manager. As stated, it was Barcelona's first trophy without Messi in the 21st century. Before this, Barca hadn't won a title without the star striker since 1998-99 (La Liga).

Youngest player to score in El Clasico

As per Opta, Gavi has become the youngest player to score in El Clasico (18y 163d) since Ansu Fati in October 2020 (17y 359d). The former drew first blood for Barca in the 33rd minute during the summit clash. Gavi was alone inside the box, having scored with his left foot. Barca's Sergio Busquets had cut a pass from Real defender Antonio Rudiger.

Xavi's first title as Barca boss

Former Barcelona legend, Xavi joined the Spanish club as their manager in November 2021. Xavi had replaced Ronald Koeman, who got sacked after his poor run. The former tasted his first victory as Barca's manager later that month when the side overcame local rivals Espanyol 1-0 in a crucial La Liga encounter. And now, Xavi has won his first title in charge.

A record-equaling appearance for Busquets

Busquets made his 45th appearance in El Classico across all competitions. He equaled Messi and Sergio Ramos for the most appearances in the games between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

A look at other notable stats

Overall, Gavi has become the third-youngest goal scorer in El Clasico after Fati and Raul. It was Gavi's first goal since February 6, 2022. Lewandowski has eight goals in his last eight Super Cup matches (six with Bayern Munich and two with Barcelona). Benzema has now scored in a record six straight Super Cup games, breaking the streak of Messi.

Barca ink these records

As per Opta, Barca have scored three-plus goals in a single game against Real Madrid for the 57th time, more than any other team (Athletic Club, 38). Since 2005/06, Barca scored two-plus goals during the first half in El Clasico for the fifth time.