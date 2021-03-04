Last updated on

Last updated on Mar 04, 2021, 03:06 pm

The Ligue 1 2020-21 season is getting intense with every passing matchweek. The fight at the top is what will define this season. Three teams are in with a chance to win the title and it's very close between them. Unlike previous years, this edition of the French league has really opened up. Here we analyze the title race.

Top three All three top sides register wins on gameweek 28

Gameweek 28 saw the top three teams register respective victories. Leaders Lille overcame Marseille 2-0 at home. Canadian forward Jonathan David scored two late goals for Lille. Second-placed Paris Saint-Germain won away against Bordeaux, thanks to Pablo Sarabia. Meanwhile, third-placed Lyon grabbed a 1-0 win at home against Rennes. Houssem Aouar's goal was the difference.

Lille Lille have a two-point cushion at the top

Lille have registered 18 wins, eight draws, and two losses so far. With 62 points under their belt, Lille know they have to keep producing the goods to thwart off champions PSG. Notably, Lille are unbeaten in 10 league games. With PSG's goal difference being significantly better, Lille will have to score more. Lille and PSG have conceded the joint-lowest goals (17).

PSG PSG still the favorites to get things done

PSG have accumulated 60 points from 28 games, having won 18, drawing three, and losing six so far. PSG, who have bossed Ligue 1 of late in terms of titles, will be ready when it matters most. Mauricio Pochettino knows his side cannot afford to slip and the target will be to get the desired number of wins. PSG have scored 62 goals.

Lyon Can Lyon trump Lille and PSG?