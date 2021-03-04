Last updated on

Last updated on Mar 04, 2021, 02:14 pm

Star all-rounder Ben Stokes made a recovery for England after Jonny Bairstow got dismissed early after lunch on Day 1. He fired a defiant half-century before off-spinner Washington Sundar got rid of him. Earlier in the session, fast bowler Mohammed Siraj sent back top-order batsman Jonny Bairstow. India once again gained the momentum after dismissal of Stokes. Here is the session report.

Session How did the session pan out?

England resumed at 74/3 in the post-lunch session. Soon after, Siraj gave India another breakthrough as he trapped Bairstow (28) in front. However, Stokes looked solid and raced to his 24th fifty in Test cricket. He took the visitors past the 100-run mark along with Ollie Pope. The former (55) was dismissed by Sundar eventually. At the stroke of tea, England finished on 144/5.

Stokes Stokes slams his 24th Test fifty

Stokes emerged as the only English batsman who remained sturdy in the session. He continued to play in aggressive manner, reaching his 24th Test fifty. This was his second 50+ score of the series. He mustered 55 off 121 deliveries, an innings laced with 6 fours and 2 sixes. Yet again, Stokes failed to clear the spin-challenge as he fell to Sundar this time.

Bowlers Siraj, Sundar were among wickets

A total of two wickets fell in the second session on Day 1. Siraj gave India an important breakthrough in the form of Bairstow. The latter reviewed the lbw appeal, however, the decision of on-field umpire remained intact. Meanwhile, the dismissal of Stokes emerged as the turning point. Off-spinner Sundar set up the star all-rounder, bringing the ball back in.

Analysis England batsmen have failed to deliver so far