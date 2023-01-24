Sports

New Zealand opener Devon Conway scores his third ODI century

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 24, 2023, 08:04 pm 1 min read

Conway brought up his third ODI ton off 89 balls (Source: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand opener Devon Conway has slammed his third century in ODI cricket. The left-handed batter reached the three-figure mark in the 3rd ODI against India at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Conway, who recorded scores of 10 and 7 in the first two ODIs, has bounced back in style. Notably, he was New Zealand's highest run-scorer in international cricket in 2022.

A measured knock by Conway

Conway brought up his third ODI ton off 71 balls. He reached the mark in the 24th over where he smashed two consecutive sixes off Yuzvendra Chahal. The New Zealand opener hammered a maximum to race to his century. Conway kept New Zealand alive in the run-chase despite losing Finn Allen early. The former shared a century stand with Henry Nicholls.

Most international runs for NZ in 2022

It is worth noting that Conway emerged as New Zealand's highest run-scorer in international cricket in 2022. He smashed 1,417 runs from 32 internationals at an average of 44.28. The tally included two tons. Daryl Mitchell finished as his closest rival with 1,338 runs.