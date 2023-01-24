Sports

IND vs NZ: Hardik Pandya registers his ninth ODI half-century

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 24, 2023, 07:51 pm 2 min read

Hardik hammered 3 fours and as many sixes in his 38-ball 54 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India compiled a mammoth 385/9 against New Zealand in the 3rd ODI at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill shared a double-century stand for the opening wicket after the Kiwis elected to field. Although the middle-order batters failed to capitalize, Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur propelled India to a commanding total. Hardik raced to his ninth half-century in the format.

Hardik gives India an explosive finish

India slumped to 313/6 after the dismissal of Washington Sundar. However, Hardik and Shardul launched a counter-attack thereafter. The duo recorded a quickfire 54-run stand, adding crucial runs for India. Hardik slammed his ninth ODI half-century off 36 balls. He hammered 3 fours and as many sixes in his 38-ball 54. Meanwhile, Shardul smashed a 17-ball 25 (3 fours and 1 six).

Why does this story matter?

Pandya has been a vital part of India's white-ball sides since his debut in 2016.

The dasher can whack the ball hard in the end overs alongside contributing with the ball.

Hardik was arguably the most prolific T20I all-rounder in 2022. He scored the fourth-most runs for India (607) and took 20 wickets.

He has been showing his mettle in 50-over cricket too.

Hardik was on the money with the ball

Hardik started India's proceedings in the second innings. The Indian all-rounder dismissed Finn Allen on the second delivery of the innings. Hardik conceded 20 runs in his first overs. He was on the money in the Powerplay.