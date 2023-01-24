IND vs NZ: Hardik Pandya registers his ninth ODI half-century
India compiled a mammoth 385/9 against New Zealand in the 3rd ODI at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill shared a double-century stand for the opening wicket after the Kiwis elected to field. Although the middle-order batters failed to capitalize, Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur propelled India to a commanding total. Hardik raced to his ninth half-century in the format.
Hardik gives India an explosive finish
India slumped to 313/6 after the dismissal of Washington Sundar. However, Hardik and Shardul launched a counter-attack thereafter. The duo recorded a quickfire 54-run stand, adding crucial runs for India. Hardik slammed his ninth ODI half-century off 36 balls. He hammered 3 fours and as many sixes in his 38-ball 54. Meanwhile, Shardul smashed a 17-ball 25 (3 fours and 1 six).
Why does this story matter?
- Pandya has been a vital part of India's white-ball sides since his debut in 2016.
- The dasher can whack the ball hard in the end overs alongside contributing with the ball.
- Hardik was arguably the most prolific T20I all-rounder in 2022. He scored the fourth-most runs for India (607) and took 20 wickets.
- He has been showing his mettle in 50-over cricket too.
Hardik was on the money with the ball
Hardik started India's proceedings in the second innings. The Indian all-rounder dismissed Finn Allen on the second delivery of the innings. Hardik conceded 20 runs in his first overs. He was on the money in the Powerplay.