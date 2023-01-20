Sports

India fined for slow over-rate versus NZ in 1st ODI

Indian players have been penalized 60% of their match fee (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first of three-match ODI series against New Zealand on January 18 (Wednesday). The hosts were penalized 60% of their match fee as per a statement issued by the International Cricket Council (ICC). India won by 12 runs in Hyderabad to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Here are more details.

India paid a hefty price for a slow over-rate

India were ruled three overs short of their target by Javagal Srinath of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. As per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are fined 20 percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted interval.

Rohit accepts the charges

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma accepted the offense leveled by On-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and Nitin Menon, third umpire K N Ananthapadmanabhan, and fourth umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal. There wasn't any need for a formal hearing.

How did the first ODI pan out?

India compiled a mammoth 349/8 after electing to bat. Rohit shared a 60-run stand with Shubman Gill before departing. Although Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan's early departure shifted the momentum toward NZ, Gill held one end to score his maiden double-hundred. Later, Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner kept NZ in the hunt for the chase but fell short (337/10).

Fifth Indian batsman to score ODI double-century

Gill has become the fifth Indian batsman to notch an ODI double-ton. He joins Rohit, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Kishan. Notably, Rohit has three double centuries to his name, along with the highest score in ODI (264). Martin Guptill (New Zealand), Chris Gayle (West Indies), and Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan) are the others with double hundreds in ODIs.