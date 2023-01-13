Sports

Rahul Dravid flies to Bengaluru for health check-up: Details here

Rahul Dravid flies to Bengaluru for health check-up: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 13, 2023, 03:35 pm 2 min read

Dravid felt uneasy and his blood pressure shot up

Rahul Dravid, the head coach of the Indian cricket team, flew to Bengaluru following the second ODI against Sri Lanka to undergo a health check-up. Reportedly, the 50-year-old felt uneasy and his blood pressure shot up. He rejoined the team in the dressing room after taking medicine. It remains to be seen if Dravid joins Team India for the 3rd ODI.

A look at the latest developments

It is understood that Dravid took a morning flight from Kolkata to Bengaluru. He complained of blood pressure issues during the second ODI. The doctors at the Cricket Association of Bengal checked Dravid thereafter. As per reports, Dravid's condition seems fine, and he is likely to join the team in Thiruvananthapuram, the venue of the 3rd ODI.

The summary of 2nd ODI

India overcame Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Batting first, Sri Lanka were folded for a paltry 215 in 39.4 overs. Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj impressed with the ball for India. In response, India were 62/3 before getting the job done. KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya contributed with a crucial stand. India lead the three-ODI series 2-0.

Dravid tested COVID-19 positive

Earlier this year, Dravid tested positive for COVID-19. He did not accompany the Indian contingent in Zimbabwe, where the Men in Blue won the ODI series 3-0. Laxman replaced him in Zimbabwe, as he did on the Ireland tour. One of India's greatest middle-order batters, Laxman, was appointed the NCA head in November 2021. He took over the harness from Dravid.

When Dravid was appointed as head coach

Dravid was appointed the head coach of Team India in November 2021. The former Indian captain replaced Ravi Shastri, who left the role after the ICC T20 World Cup. In October, it was reported that Dravid formally applied for the position of Team India's head coach. The Indian legend was touted as the front-runner to get the role.