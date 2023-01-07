Sports

Arshdeep Singh bounces back with a three-fer versus Sri Lanka

Arshdeep Singh bounces back with a three-fer versus Sri Lanka

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 07, 2023, 11:04 pm 1 min read

Arshdeep Singh was terrific with the ball, claiming 3/20 (Source: Twitter/@arshdeepsinghh)

Arshdeep Singh was terrific with the ball, claiming 3/20 in the third and final T20I versus Sri Lanka on Saturday. His performance helped India beat Sri Lanka by 91 runs in Rajkot. Arshdeep struggled big time in the second match as India suffered a defeat. And this was a perfect response to silence critics. Here we present his stats.

Arshdeep's performance in the match

Arshdeep was greeted with a boundary of his very first delivery. He conceded 11 in his first over, bowling the second after Hardik Pandya's opener. Arshdeep bounced back in his second over which was the final over of the powerplay. He gave away seven runs and dismissed Pathum Nissanka. In the 17th over, Arshdeep returned to claim two more scalps.

A look at Arshdeep's numbers

Having played 22 matches in the format, Arshdeep has claimed 33 scalps at 19.24. He has an economy rate of 8.44. He now has three three-wicket hauls and a maiden one versus Sri Lanka. Overall, his best figures are 4/37 versus New Zealand in Napier.