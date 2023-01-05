Sports

Steve Smith slams 30th Test century, goes past Don Bradman

Steve Smith has started 2023 with a magnificent hundred versus South Africa in the ongoing third and final Test of the series. The Australian vice-captain recorded his 30th ton in the format, going past Don Bradman's tally of 29 centuries. Smith ended up scoring 104 off 192 balls, a knock studded with 11 boundaries and two maximums. Here we look at his stats.

Another fine knock from Smith

Australia, who are 2-0 up in the series, won the toss and unsurprisingly, opted to bat at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Smith arrived at number four with the scorecard reading 147/2. He pushed the Proteas side further on the back foot by stitching a double-century stand (209 runs) alongside opener Usman Khawaja. Smith eventually fell prey to left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj.

30th Test ton for Smith

Smith's tally of 30 Test tons is now the third-most for an Aussie batter. Only Ricky Ponting (45) and Steve Waugh (32) are now ahead of him in this regard. Notably, no other active player owns more Test tons in the longest format. Former England skipper Joe Root follows Smith in this list, having slammed 28 Test centuries.

A 60-plus average in Tests

Speaking of his overall numbers, Smith now owns 8,647 runs in 92 Tests at a sensational average of 60.89. Among batters with at least 2,500 runs in the format, only Bradman (99.94) owns a better average. Meanwhile, Smith has also struck 37 Test fifties. At home, the 33-year-old has smashed 4,387 runs in 48 Tests at 64.51 (100s: 16, 50s: 17).

His stats versus South Africa

This was Smith's second ton in the format versus South Africa. He owns 854 runs against the Proteas side in 12 Tests at an average of 44.94. The tally also includes four half-centuries.

WTC: Crucial contest for Australia

Notably, Australia, who are enjoying an unassailable 2-0 lead, are standing in a crucial fixture. A win here would seal their berth in the ICC World Test Championship final. In case, they lose the ongoing game, Australia would need at least one win or two draws in the subsequent away Test series versus India in February-March to go through without depending upon other results.